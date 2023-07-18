Multinational service members jump from UH-60

Multinational service members from the U.S., Mexico, and Guyana Defence Force jump out of UH-60 Black Hawk during jungle training at Tradewinds23, July 24, 2023. (French Guyana photo by Giovanni Cirincione)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891779
|VIRIN:
|230724-O-A5004-1268
|PIN:
|126801
|Filename:
|DOD_109791453
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
