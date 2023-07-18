Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: CMF: Maneuver Force 2030 – Maneuver Force 2040

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: CMF: Maneuver Force 2030 – Maneuver Force 2040

    Speakers

    CSM Dan Elder, United States Army Retired, Senior Fellow, Association of the United States Army

    MG Curtis A. Buzzard, Commanding General, United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore

    COL Rhett Thompson, Director, Maneuver Capabilities and Integration Directorate, United States Army Futures Command

    CSM George DeSario, United States Army Retired, Director, Office of the Chief of Armor, United States Army Armor School

    Dr. David Kieran, Associate Professor and Colonel Richard R. Hallock Distinguished Chair in Military History, Columbus State University

    COL Robert Ryan, United States Army Retired, Teledyne FLIR Defense

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:42
    Length: 01:39:34
    Location: US

