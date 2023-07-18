AUSA Warfighter Summit & Exposition: CMF: Maneuver Force 2030 – Maneuver Force 2040
Speakers
CSM Dan Elder, United States Army Retired, Senior Fellow, Association of the United States Army
MG Curtis A. Buzzard, Commanding General, United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore
COL Rhett Thompson, Director, Maneuver Capabilities and Integration Directorate, United States Army Futures Command
CSM George DeSario, United States Army Retired, Director, Office of the Chief of Armor, United States Army Armor School
Dr. David Kieran, Associate Professor and Colonel Richard R. Hallock Distinguished Chair in Military History, Columbus State University
COL Robert Ryan, United States Army Retired, Teledyne FLIR Defense
