Saving Lives in the Air: MEDEVAC Training WAREX 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 78th Training Division participate in medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training July 24, 2023, Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey. The soldiers transported mock casualties onto the Chinook away from the simulated danger as part of situational training, or STX, lanes exercises. (U.S. Army video Spc. Brittany Stokes with contribution from Spc. Ryan Ahmed)