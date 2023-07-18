U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 78th Training Division participate in medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training July 24, 2023, Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey. The soldiers transported mock casualties onto the Chinook away from the simulated danger as part of situational training, or STX, lanes exercises. (U.S. Army video Spc. Brittany Stokes with contribution from Spc. Ryan Ahmed)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891710
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-WS091-1359
|Filename:
|DOD_109790682
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Saving Lives in the Air: MEDEVAC Training WAREX 2023, by SPC Brittany Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT