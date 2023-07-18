Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving Lives in the Air: MEDEVAC Training WAREX 2023

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Brittany Stokes 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 78th Training Division participate in medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training July 24, 2023, Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey. The soldiers transported mock casualties onto the Chinook away from the simulated danger as part of situational training, or STX, lanes exercises. (U.S. Army video Spc. Brittany Stokes with contribution from Spc. Ryan Ahmed)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891710
    VIRIN: 230726-A-WS091-1359
    Filename: DOD_109790682
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving Lives in the Air: MEDEVAC Training WAREX 2023, by SPC Brittany Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WAREX2023 #78thTrainingDivisionWAREX2023 #MEDEVACWAREX2023 #FortDixWAREX2023

