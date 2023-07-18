Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Amphibious Training School Resupply Mission

    GUYANA

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A crew from the 1-228 Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, carries out a resupply mission via a UH-60 Black Hawk to the Jungle Amphibious Training School during TRADEWINDS 23 at Air Station London, Guyana on July 20, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (Royal Bermuda Regiment public relations staff)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891698
    VIRIN: 230720-O-A5004-1002
    PIN: 100201
    Filename: DOD_109790622
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GY

    TAGS

    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23

