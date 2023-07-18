Jungle Amphibious Training School Resupply Mission

A crew from the 1-228 Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, carries out a resupply mission via a UH-60 Black Hawk to the Jungle Amphibious Training School during TRADEWINDS 23 at Air Station London, Guyana on July 20, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (Royal Bermuda Regiment public relations staff)
|07.20.2023
|07.27.2023 10:59
|B-Roll
|891698
|230720-O-A5004-1002
|100201
|DOD_109790622
|00:00:10
|GY
|0
|0
