    U.S. and Multinational Partners jump out of a C-130 during TRADEWINDS 2023

    GUYANA

    07.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and multinational partners jump out of a C-130 during TRADEWINDS 2023

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891694
    VIRIN: 230718-A-OQ463-1034
    PIN: 103401
    Filename: DOD_109790589
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: GY

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. and Multinational Partners jump out of a C-130 during TRADEWINDS 2023, by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne
    TW23
    Tradewinds23

