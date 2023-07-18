Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Change of Responsibility held on July 27th, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 05:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891660
    Filename: DOD_109790249
    Length: 00:44:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe Change of Responsibility, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    COR
    medical readiness command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT