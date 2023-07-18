CJTF-Operation Strong Resolve Decision Brief during distinguished visitors day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives of the countries participating in TRADEWINDS 2023 (TW23), speak during a decision brief to distinguished visiting guests at the Ramada, Guyana, during TW23, July 26, 2023. TW23 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise aiming to increase regional training capacity and the readiness of all participating forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury)