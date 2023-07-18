Representatives of the countries participating in TRADEWINDS 2023 (TW23), speak during a decision brief to distinguished visiting guests at the Ramada, Guyana, during TW23, July 26, 2023. TW23 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise aiming to increase regional training capacity and the readiness of all participating forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891604
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-PA124-4236
|Filename:
|DOD_109789453
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-Operation Strong Resolve Decision Brief during distinguished visitors day, by SGT Sarah Bradbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT