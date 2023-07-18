Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-Operation Strong Resolve Decision Brief during distinguished visitors day

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Bradbury 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Representatives of the countries participating in TRADEWINDS 2023 (TW23), speak during a decision brief to distinguished visiting guests at the Ramada, Guyana, during TW23, July 26, 2023. TW23 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise aiming to increase regional training capacity and the readiness of all participating forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 

    U.S. Southern Command
    Mexican navy
    Guyana Defense Force
    Royal Bermuda Regiment
    TW23
    TRADEWINDS23

