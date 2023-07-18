Multinational distinguished visitors arrive to view the culmination of TRADEWINDS23 near Camp Stephenson, Guyana on July 26, 2023. TRADEWINDS23, is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891602
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-CL987-3071
|Filename:
|DOD_109789448
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multinational distinguished visitors from arrive to view the culmination of Tradewinds 2023, by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
