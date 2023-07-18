Distinguished Visitors Day Held During TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023.

Distinguished visitors day was held during TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023. The participating countries' visitors watched several military demonstrations culminating in a ceremony where the Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Phillips, and Gen. Laura J. Richardson Commander of U.S. Southern Command, presented wings to military members from several countries.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891599
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-CL644-8938
|Filename:
|DOD_109789418
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
