    Distinguished Visitors Day Held During TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023.

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Distinguished visitors day was held during TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023. The participating countries' visitors watched several military demonstrations culminating in a ceremony where the Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Phillips, and Gen. Laura J. Richardson Commander of U.S. Southern Command, presented wings to military members from several countries.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891599
    VIRIN: 230726-Z-CL644-8938
    Filename: DOD_109789418
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Distinguished Visitors Day Held During TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023., by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GUYANA
    ARMYSOUTH
    TW23. TRADEWINDS23

