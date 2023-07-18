Distinguished Visitors Day Held During TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Distinguished visitors day was held during TRADEWINDS23 near Georgetown, Guyana on July 26, 2023. The participating countries' visitors watched several military demonstrations culminating in a ceremony where the Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Phillips, and Gen. Laura J. Richardson Commander of U.S. Southern Command, presented wings to military members from several countries.