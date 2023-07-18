Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GDF, Royal Bermuda Regiment, and Royal Bahamas Defense Force train at Camp Seweyo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Bradbury 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guyana Defense Force service members train in clearing an objective, Royal Bermuda Regiment service members practice detaining procedures, and Royal Bahamas Defense Force service members launch 021 Falcon Class Drone at Camp Seweyo during TRADEWINDS 2023 (TW23), July 25, 2023. TW23 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise aiming to increase regional training capacity and the readiness of all participating forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891598
    VIRIN: 230725-Z-PA124-4235
    Filename: DOD_109789417
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GDF, Royal Bermuda Regiment, and Royal Bahamas Defense Force train at Camp Seweyo, by SGT Sarah Bradbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tactical
    U.S. Southern Command
    Royal Bahamas Defense Force
    guyana defense force
    TW23
    TRADEWINDS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT