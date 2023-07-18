Guyana Defense Force service members train in clearing an objective, Royal Bermuda Regiment service members practice detaining procedures, and Royal Bahamas Defense Force service members launch 021 Falcon Class Drone at Camp Seweyo during TRADEWINDS 2023 (TW23), July 25, 2023. TW23 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise aiming to increase regional training capacity and the readiness of all participating forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Sarah Bradbury)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891598
|VIRIN:
|230725-Z-PA124-4235
|Filename:
|DOD_109789417
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
This work, GDF, Royal Bermuda Regiment, and Royal Bahamas Defense Force train at Camp Seweyo, by SGT Sarah Bradbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
