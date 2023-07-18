AFPC | EFMP | 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training | SNC Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891597" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video captures the benefit that the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training provided to Special Needs Coordinators.



Military Treatment Facility stakeholders from across the Air and Space Force gather with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell in San Antonio, TX at the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training.



The theme for the week is "Delivering Excellence" and the theme is identifying challenges and success in supporting EFMP families.