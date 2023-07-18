Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFPC | EFMP | 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training | SNC Feature

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    This video captures the benefit that the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training provided to Special Needs Coordinators.

    Military Treatment Facility stakeholders from across the Air and Space Force gather with the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell in San Antonio, TX at the 2023 Special Needs Coordinator Worldwide Training.

    The theme for the week is "Delivering Excellence" and the theme is identifying challenges and success in supporting EFMP families.

    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Family
    Air Force Personnel Center
    EFMP
    AFPC
    Special Needs Coordinator

