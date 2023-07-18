Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS23 opening ceremony July 15, 2023.

    MO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The TRADEWINDS23 Exercise held its opening ceremony at Camp Ayanganna, Guyana. is a multi-domain, Army South-planned, exercise with training in ground, air, sea, and cyber operations. Exercising in these domains will enhance participating nations’ ability to improve security and response while increasing cooperative ties through building skills in interdiction, security, and interagency cooperation.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891595
    VIRIN: 230715-Z-CL644-6911
    Filename: DOD_109789338
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: MO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Guyana
    ARMYSOUTH
    Guyana Defense Force
    TW23
    TRADEWINDS23

