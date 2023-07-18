TRADEWINDS23 opening ceremony July 15, 2023.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891595" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The TRADEWINDS23 Exercise held its opening ceremony at Camp Ayanganna, Guyana. is a multi-domain, Army South-planned, exercise with training in ground, air, sea, and cyber operations. Exercising in these domains will enhance participating nations’ ability to improve security and response while increasing cooperative ties through building skills in interdiction, security, and interagency cooperation.