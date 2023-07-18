Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command- Part 2

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Airmen and Guardians participate in the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long relinquished command to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891548
    VIRIN: 230713-F-TD231-1002
    Filename: DOD_109788617
    Length: 00:21:33
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command- Part 2, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sld 30 CoC
    sld 30 change of command
    Col. Mark Shoemaker

