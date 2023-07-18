Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command- Part 1

Airmen and Guardians participate in the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long relinquished command to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891547
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109788609
|Length:
|00:30:24
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
