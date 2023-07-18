Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft mechanics are the pulse of Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The mission at Tinker Air Force Base wouldn’t be a success if it weren’t for the men and women that make up the team of aircraft mechanics. Other than actually flying the planes, no other position on base gets you up as up close and personal with the aircraft.

