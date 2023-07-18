Aircraft mechanics are the pulse of Tinker Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission at Tinker Air Force Base wouldn’t be a success if it weren’t for the men and women that make up the team of aircraft mechanics. Other than actually flying the planes, no other position on base gets you up as up close and personal with the aircraft.