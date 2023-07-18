Aluminum Sandcasting at Tinker Air Force Base

Sand molds created at the aluminum foundry at Tinker Air Force Base help save taxpayer dollars by creating aircraft parts locally using the same production methods as the original parts. Creating parts internally gets aircraft back in the air at a faster rate comparing to sourcing parts from external manufacturers.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 09:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891518
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109788169
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Oklahoma City
Tinker Air Force Base
