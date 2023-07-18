Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aluminum Sandcasting at Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sand molds created at the aluminum foundry at Tinker Air Force Base help save taxpayer dollars by creating aircraft parts locally using the same production methods as the original parts. Creating parts internally gets aircraft back in the air at a faster rate comparing to sourcing parts from external manufacturers.

    Oklahoma City

    Tinker Air Force Base

    aluminum
    Sandcasting

