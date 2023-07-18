Aluminum Sandcasting at Tinker Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sand molds created at the aluminum foundry at Tinker Air Force Base help save taxpayer dollars by creating aircraft parts locally using the same production methods as the original parts. Creating parts internally gets aircraft back in the air at a faster rate comparing to sourcing parts from external manufacturers.