Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Colony Glacier: Until They All Come Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DE, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Personnel from across the Department of Defense recover and process remains, personal effects and aircraft wreckage during Operation Colony Glacier in Anchorage Alaska and also near Mount Gannett, June 2023. The effort includes military members and civilians from around the country, with Alaskan Command serving as the lead support agency, and highlights the national commitment to never leave a service member behind. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado and Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891514
    VIRIN: 230623-F-TI641-5973
    Filename: DOD_109788070
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Colony Glacier: Until They All Come Home, by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ice
    Search and Recovery
    Mountaineer
    Colony Glacier
    Crevasse
    Moulin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT