Personnel from across the Department of Defense recover and process remains, personal effects and aircraft wreckage during Operation Colony Glacier in Anchorage Alaska and also near Mount Gannett, June 2023. The effort includes military members and civilians from around the country, with Alaskan Command serving as the lead support agency, and highlights the national commitment to never leave a service member behind. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado and Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891514
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-TI641-5973
|Filename:
|DOD_109788070
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Colony Glacier: Until They All Come Home, by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT