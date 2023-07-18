Operation Colony Glacier: Until They All Come Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Personnel from across the Department of Defense recover and process remains, personal effects and aircraft wreckage during Operation Colony Glacier in Anchorage Alaska and also near Mount Gannett, June 2023. The effort includes military members and civilians from around the country, with Alaskan Command serving as the lead support agency, and highlights the national commitment to never leave a service member behind. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado and Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz)