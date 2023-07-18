Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside Talisman Sabre 23 Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Benjamin Alderson, Australian Defense Force, 1st Division and 1st Sgt. Corri Irving, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Headquarters, gives an inside look at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) for Talisman Sabre 23 on July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 03:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891508
    VIRIN: 230722-A-OX664-7659
    Filename: DOD_109787858
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Talisman Sabre 23 Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JPMRC
    TS23
    Talismansabre23
    Talismansabre2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT