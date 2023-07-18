Inside Talisman Sabre 23 Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Benjamin Alderson, Australian Defense Force, 1st Division and 1st Sgt. Corri Irving, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Headquarters, gives an inside look at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) for Talisman Sabre 23 on July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.