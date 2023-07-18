Sgt. Benjamin Alderson, Australian Defense Force, 1st Division and 1st Sgt. Corri Irving, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Headquarters, gives an inside look at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) for Talisman Sabre 23 on July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 03:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891508
|VIRIN:
|230722-A-OX664-7659
|Filename:
|DOD_109787858
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Talisman Sabre 23 Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT