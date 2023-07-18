Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Rhythm to the Range

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Trenton Pallone 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The members 198th Army Band perform for an audience of prior service members and civilians at Gettysburg Summerfest, Pennsylvania, July 19, 2023. The event fostered community engagement between current and prior service members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trenton J. Pallone, Cpl. Ramon Wright, Spc. Karlos Ortiz.)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891448
    VIRIN: 230719-A-DY531-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786557
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NJ, US

    This work, From Rhythm to the Range, by SPC Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    198th Army Band
    Spc. Jacob Appleton
    2023 WAREX
    Gettysburg Summerfest 2023

