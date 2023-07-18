From Rhythm to the Range

The members 198th Army Band perform for an audience of prior service members and civilians at Gettysburg Summerfest, Pennsylvania, July 19, 2023. The event fostered community engagement between current and prior service members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trenton J. Pallone, Cpl. Ramon Wright, Spc. Karlos Ortiz.)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891448
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-DY531-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109786557
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
