    Multinational explosive ordnance disposal training at Camp Stephenson

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational service members conducted explosive ordnance disposal training at Camp Stephenson, Guyana on July 24, 2023. This training was meant to check the service members’ knowledge on proper disposal techniques and test their ability to locate and dispose of improvised explosive devices. This exercise was a part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-sponsored multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891444
    VIRIN: 230724-Z-CL987-2509
    Filename: DOD_109786470
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 

    TAGS

    Guyana Defense Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23

