    Satellite Launch and Recovery Training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard trains with MQ-9 Reaper crews from Shaw Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base on Satellite Launch and Recovery at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on July 21, 2023.

    SSgt. Ramon Chanhafen, MQ-9 Crew Chief, Holloman AFB.

    SSgt Sam Gimotty, MQ-9 Avionics Technician, Holloman AFB

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 14:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891423
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-YT106-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786056
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: ND, US

    Shaw AFB
    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9
    119th Wing
    Happy Hooligans

