Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard trains with MQ-9 Reaper crews from Shaw Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base on Satellite Launch and Recovery at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on July 21, 2023.
Interviews:
SSgt. Ramon Chanhafen, MQ-9 Crew Chief, Holloman AFB.
SSgt Sam Gimotty, MQ-9 Avionics Technician, Holloman AFB
|07.21.2023
|07.25.2023 14:08
|Interviews
|891423
|230721-Z-YT106-1001
|DOD_109786056
|00:03:22
|ND, US
|1
|1
This work, Satellite Launch and Recovery Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
