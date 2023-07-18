Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2023 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, delivers the June 2023 drill message to the members of the 127th Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891421
    VIRIN: 230602-F-JK012-1659
    Filename: DOD_109785949
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2023 Wing Update, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Team Selfridge
    RSD Video
    June 2023 update

