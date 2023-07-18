Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Attacks and Typhoon Mawar prompt Guam Cyber Conference

    GUAM

    07.16.2023

    Video by Spc. AVIAN AMSDILL 

    Guam National Guard

    Federal, military, and local cyber stakeholders attend a Cyber Resilience Event hosted by the Guam National Guard, Guam, July 18, 2023. The conference aims to be the first in a series of collaborations to develop, implement, and sustain a unified cyber security plan for the U.S. Territory in the Western Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 02:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891271
    VIRIN: 230717-Z-RJ317-1054
    Filename: DOD_109782850
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Guam, National Guard, Cyber, Typhoon Mawar, Cybersecurity

