Federal, military, and local cyber stakeholders attend a Cyber Resilience Event hosted by the Guam National Guard, Guam, July 18, 2023. The conference aims to be the first in a series of collaborations to develop, implement, and sustain a unified cyber security plan for the U.S. Territory in the Western Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 02:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891271
|VIRIN:
|230717-Z-RJ317-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_109782850
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cyber Attacks and Typhoon Mawar prompt Guam Cyber Conference, by SPC AVIAN AMSDILL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber Attacks and Typhoon Mawar prompt Guam Cyber Conference
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT