Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony for TRADEWINDS23 at Camp Ayanganna

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUYANA

    07.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The TRADEWINDS23 (TW23) exercise held its opening ceremony at Camp Ayanganna, Guyana July 15, 2023. TW23 is a multi-domain, Army South-planned exercise that trains on ground, air, sea, and cyber operations to enhance participating nations’ ability to improve security and response effectiveness while increasing cooperative ties through building skills in interdiction, security, and interagency cooperation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891248
    VIRIN: 230723-Z-CL664-1937
    Filename: DOD_109782417
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony for TRADEWINDS23 at Camp Ayanganna , by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TW23, TRADEWINDS23, Guyana, SOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT