The members of My Medic company, teach enhanced water rescue awareness to members of the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Maritime at Camp Stephenson, Guyana on 21 July 23
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891245
|VIRIN:
|230722-O-A4505-1130
|PIN:
|45678
|Filename:
|DOD_109782306
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Enhanced water rescue awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT