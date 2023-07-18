Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit fire an M-777A2 Towed Howitzer during a combined joint live-fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. This demonstration launched Talisman Sabre 2023, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)