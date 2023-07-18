Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit fire an M-777A2 Towed Howitzer during a combined joint live-fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. This demonstration launched Talisman Sabre 2023, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 01:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891236
    VIRIN: 230722-Z-FN390-1201
    Filename: DOD_109781911
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: QLD, AU

    This work, Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration, by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    ROK
    Marines
    Army
    ADF
    TalismanSabre23

