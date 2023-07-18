U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit fire an M-777A2 Towed Howitzer during a combined joint live-fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. This demonstration launched Talisman Sabre 2023, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 01:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891236
|VIRIN:
|230722-Z-FN390-1201
|Filename:
|DOD_109781911
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration, by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT