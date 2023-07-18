Feeding the Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Nathan Judd of 10th Force Support Battalion, Chef Supervisor for exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, shows how his culinary unit is working hard to feed personnel at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) on July 21, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.