Sgt. Nathan Judd of 10th Force Support Battalion, Chef Supervisor for exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, shows how his culinary unit is working hard to feed personnel at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) on July 21, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 00:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891234
|VIRIN:
|230722-Z-OX664-1328
|Filename:
|DOD_109781895
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Feeding the Forces, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
