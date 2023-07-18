Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the Forces

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Nathan Judd of 10th Force Support Battalion, Chef Supervisor for exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, shows how his culinary unit is working hard to feed personnel at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) on July 21, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 00:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891234
    VIRIN: 230722-Z-OX664-1328
    Filename: DOD_109781895
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    TS23
    Talismansaber23

