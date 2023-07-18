Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Guardian 23 Fueling the Force (open captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    06.05.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defender 23 where DLA Europe/Africa supported the exercise by providing many classes of supply. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891149
    VIRIN: 230605-D-LU733-2411
    PIN: 505852
    Filename: DOD_109780594
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Guardian 23 Fueling the Force (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT