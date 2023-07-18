Defender 23 where DLA Europe/Africa supported the exercise by providing many classes of supply. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891146
|VIRIN:
|230531-D-LU733-1838
|PIN:
|505852
|Filename:
|DOD_109780584
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Saber Guardian 23 When I Have Your Wounded (open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT