    Saber Guardian 23 When I Have Your Wounded

    ROMANIA

    05.31.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defender 23 where DLA Europe/Africa supported the exercise by providing many classes of supply. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:58
    Location: RO

