    DLA It's News To You Vol 3 2023 (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    "It's News To You" highlights the latest initiatives from the Defense Logistics Agency to support mission readiness. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891109
    VIRIN: 230721-D-GC213-9767
    PIN: 505836
    Filename: DOD_109779882
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA It's News To You Vol 3 2023 (open caption), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DLA101

