DLA It's News To You Vol 3 2023 (open caption)
"It's News To You" highlights the latest initiatives from the Defense Logistics Agency to support mission readiness. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891108
|VIRIN:
|230721-D-GC213-1061
|PIN:
|505836
|Filename:
|DOD_109779881
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA It's News To You Vol 3 2023 (open caption), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT