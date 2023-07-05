Summer 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An assortment of b-roll shots from the summer of 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery.



0:00 - Headstones in Section 64

0:45 - Pentagon Group Burial Marker

1:00 - Sir John Dill Memorial Grave

1:15 - Headstones in Section 30

1:55 - Niche Wall

3:54 - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

4:39 - President John F. Kennedy Gravesite

5:07 - Tram Services in Section 2

5:23 - Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Army Pfc. Alfred C. Bordeau in Memorial Section L



U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released