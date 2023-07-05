Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    An assortment of b-roll shots from the summer of 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery.

    0:00 - Headstones in Section 64
    0:45 - Pentagon Group Burial Marker
    1:00 - Sir John Dill Memorial Grave
    1:15 - Headstones in Section 30
    1:55 - Niche Wall
    3:54 - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    4:39 - President John F. Kennedy Gravesite
    5:07 - Tram Services in Section 2
    5:23 - Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Army Pfc. Alfred C. Bordeau in Memorial Section L

    U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890905
    VIRIN: 230720-A-N1234-9887
    Filename: DOD_109775890
    Length: 00:09:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

