An assortment of b-roll shots from the summer of 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery.
0:00 - Headstones in Section 64
0:45 - Pentagon Group Burial Marker
1:00 - Sir John Dill Memorial Grave
1:15 - Headstones in Section 30
1:55 - Niche Wall
3:54 - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
4:39 - President John F. Kennedy Gravesite
5:07 - Tram Services in Section 2
5:23 - Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Army Pfc. Alfred C. Bordeau in Memorial Section L
U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890905
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-N1234-9887
|Filename:
|DOD_109775890
|Length:
|00:09:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer 2023 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
