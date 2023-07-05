Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Finding new ways to fix old problems, that’s the goal of PROACT at Tinker Air Force Base. The organization relies heavily on the use of 3D scanners and printers to create and print new tools.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 17:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890803
    VIRIN: 230613-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_109774211
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Oklahoma City

    Tinker Air Force Base

