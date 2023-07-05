Finding new ways to fix old problems, that’s the goal of PROACT at Tinker Air Force Base. The organization relies heavily on the use of 3D scanners and printers to create and print new tools.
|06.13.2023
|07.19.2023 17:04
|Package
|890803
|230613-F-SN568-1001
|DOD_109774211
|00:01:35
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
Oklahoma City
Tinker Air Force Base
