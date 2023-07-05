Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Non-Destructive Inspection keeps everyone safe in the sky

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Regularly inspecting airplanes is a good way to keep everyone safe in the skies, but not all issues are visible to the naked eye. Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) at Tinker Air Force Base has the ability to find even the smallest deficiencies, like cracks in a screw, look blatantly obvious.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890802
    VIRIN: 230608-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_109774172
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Non-Destructive Inspection keeps everyone safe in the sky, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma City

    Tinker Air Force Base

    Aircraft Nondestructive Inspection Technician

    Oklahoma City
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Aircraft Nondestructive Inspection Technician

