Regularly inspecting airplanes is a good way to keep everyone safe in the skies, but not all issues are visible to the naked eye. Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) at Tinker Air Force Base has the ability to find even the smallest deficiencies, like cracks in a screw, look blatantly obvious.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890802
|VIRIN:
|230608-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109774172
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Non-Destructive Inspection keeps everyone safe in the sky, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma City
Tinker Air Force Base
Aircraft Nondestructive Inspection Technician
LEAVE A COMMENT