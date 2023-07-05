Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F135 Heavy Maintenance Center at Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Dozens of mechanics work at the F135 Heavy Maintenance Center to get the engine back on an F-35 and back in the sky. Test cells allow mechanics an up close and personal look at the engine’s performance, even at its peak.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890796
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SN568-2001
    Filename: DOD_109774127
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

