    Tinker Air Force Base is home to the world’s largest electron microscope

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The electron microscope’s large chamber allows technicians to view objects and study them in ways that were previously impossible. Formerly, the 76th Maintenance Support Squadron’s Metallurgical Analysis Section had to cut parts to six inches or less so they could fit in the chamber. By not having to destroy the part, it could potentially be returned to service which in turn saves taxpayer dollars.

