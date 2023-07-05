“Damage Inc. II’s” fuselage and left wing were brought to Boeing’s Oklahoma City location to help developers test new technology and modifications to the B-52, including new engines.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890771
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109773808
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Boeing Continues Progress on Damage Inc., by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma City
Tinker Air Force Base
Boeing
LEAVE A COMMENT