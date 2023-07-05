Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B1 and B52 Artisans at Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Thousands of mechanics work at Tinker Air Force Base to perform aircraft and engine overhaul on the B-1 and B-52 at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890766
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_109773777
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Oklahoma City

    B-1B Lancer

    Tinker Air Force Base

    B-52H Stratofortress

    TAGS

    B-52
    Oklahoma City
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    B-1
    OC-ALC

