Thousands of mechanics work at Tinker Air Force Base to perform aircraft and engine overhaul on the B-1 and B-52 at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890766
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109773777
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B1 and B52 Artisans at Tinker Air Force Base, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma City
B-1B Lancer
Tinker Air Force Base
B-52H Stratofortress
