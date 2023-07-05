Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Air and Army CERFP gain valuable skills in Collective Training Exercise

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    The 142nd Medical Group-detachment 1, also known as CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Force Package), participate in their annual CTE (Collective Training Exercise) alongside their Army CERFP counterparts at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 2023. This joint training allows Air and Army CERFP service members the opportunity to apply their skills in a simulated disaster scenario while working with and learning from each other.

    TAGS

    CERFP
    Collective Training Exercise
    142nd Medical Group
    142nd Wing

