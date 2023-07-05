Oregon Air and Army CERFP gain valuable skills in Collective Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890756" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 142nd Medical Group-detachment 1, also known as CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Force Package), participate in their annual CTE (Collective Training Exercise) alongside their Army CERFP counterparts at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 2023. This joint training allows Air and Army CERFP service members the opportunity to apply their skills in a simulated disaster scenario while working with and learning from each other.