The 142nd Medical Group-detachment 1, also known as CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Force Package), participate in their annual CTE (Collective Training Exercise) alongside their Army CERFP counterparts at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore., July 2023. This joint training allows Air and Army CERFP service members the opportunity to apply their skills in a simulated disaster scenario while working with and learning from each other.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 13:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890756
|VIRIN:
|230713-Z-SP755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109773511
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OR, US
This work, Oregon Air and Army CERFP gain valuable skills in Collective Training Exercise, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
