    U.S. Army V Corps hosts Victory Honors

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Javen Owens 

    Victory Corps

    U.S. Army V Corps held a combined farewell and welcome ceremony, referred to as Victory Honors, with special guest Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, for V Corps’ deputy commanding generals at the V Corps Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 18, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890703
    VIRIN: 230718-A-EW038-1002
    Filename: DOD_109772227
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army V Corps hosts Victory Honors, by SGT Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

