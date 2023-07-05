Provider Soldier becomes a licensed minister

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Belcher, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses becoming a licensed minster before departing to Europe for a nine-month deployment from Savannah, Georgia, July 14, 2023. Belcher believes that her training will equip her to better support people as the U.S. Army’s number one priority, our clear advantage against any adversary, and the most important component of mission success. She completed ministry training as the 3rd Infantry Division deploys nearly 6,500 Soldiers to Europe to assure allies, deter aggression, and alongside NATO allies, reinforce NATO's eastern flank.