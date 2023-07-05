Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Provider Soldier becomes a licensed minister

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Belcher, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses becoming a licensed minster before departing to Europe for a nine-month deployment from Savannah, Georgia, July 14, 2023. Belcher believes that her training will equip her to better support people as the U.S. Army’s number one priority, our clear advantage against any adversary, and the most important component of mission success. She completed ministry training as the 3rd Infantry Division deploys nearly 6,500 Soldiers to Europe to assure allies, deter aggression, and alongside NATO allies, reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 20:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890687
    VIRIN: 230707-A-CJ193-1605
    Filename: DOD_109771838
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldier becomes a licensed minister, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSSB DSTB Providers Dogface

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT