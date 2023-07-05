U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Belcher, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses becoming a licensed minster before departing to Europe for a nine-month deployment from Savannah, Georgia, July 14, 2023. Belcher believes that her training will equip her to better support people as the U.S. Army’s number one priority, our clear advantage against any adversary, and the most important component of mission success. She completed ministry training as the 3rd Infantry Division deploys nearly 6,500 Soldiers to Europe to assure allies, deter aggression, and alongside NATO allies, reinforce NATO's eastern flank.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 20:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890687
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-CJ193-1605
|Filename:
|DOD_109771838
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Provider Soldier becomes a licensed minister, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT