Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th Artillery Command Change of Command (Official Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    56th Artillery Command

    Wiesbaden, Germany – Major General Stephen J. Maranian relinquished command of the 56th Artillery Command (56th AC) to Brigadier General Andrew C. Gainey during a ceremony on July 11, 2023, at Clay Kaserne.

    Video Credit: Training Support Center - Wiesbaden, 7th Army Training Command (7ATC)
    Video Edit: MAJ Griffin, Jacqwayne

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 15:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890665
    VIRIN: 230711-A-MG730-9351
    Filename: DOD_109771363
    Length: 00:51:35
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Artillery Command Change of Command (Official Video), by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    56th Artillery Command Welcomes New Commanding General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    56thArtilleryCommand
    MG Maranian
    56thAC
    PershingStrong
    BGGainey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT