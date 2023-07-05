56th Artillery Command Welcomes New Commanding General

"The 56th Artillery Command and 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force have grown from a concept into tangible combat power in just 21 short months,” said MG Maranian. He further emphasized that the Soldiers have forged a reputation in our Army, the Joint Force, and around the NATO Alliance for the capabilities we bring to the battlefield.



Under MG Maranian's leadership, the 56th Artillery Command supported several United States Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) multinational exercises and operations, including Defender Europe, Allied Spirit, and Combined Resolve. The 56th AC also led Dynamic Front 22 and Dynamic Front 23, the premier US-led NATO and partner-integrated exercise focused on achieving interoperability of multinational fires.



"He leaves an awesome legacy, stronger fires formations across Europe and a first-class Theater Fires Command that is ready to deter aggression, increase NATO interoperability, and synchronize multi-domain effects," said General Darryl A. Williams, USAREUR-AF, Commanding General.



BG Gainey was commissioned as a Field Artillery officer at the University of South Carolina. He started his career as an artillery platoon leader in the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany.



"He's commanded at every echelon from platoon to brigade, including operations in Iraq and he deployed to Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division," said Williams.



BG Gainey also served as the Deputy Commanding General (Maneuver) of the 1st Infantry Division and commanded the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters (Forward) in Poland. Most recently, he served as Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for the 3rd (French) Division in Marseille, France.



"Words cannot express how humbled and honored I am to lead the 56th Artillery Command, a formation filled with incredibly talented leaders and incredibly talented Soldiers with tremendous skill sets that give us the significant capability to win decisively in any battle space, at any time," said Gainey.



The 56th Artillery Command and its two subordinate organizations, the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment improve readiness and multinational interoperability by integrating joint and multinational fires and effects in theater operations and numerous operational and strategic level exercises.



