    Summer Sport Safety

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (July 14, 2023) - Aviation Maintenance Administration Jose Carmonamorales gives sports summer safety. This video was made as a part of series encompassing 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890622
    VIRIN: 230714-N-OX029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109770328
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Summer Sport Safety, by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    safety
    summer
    101 Critical Days of Summer

