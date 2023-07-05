Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 EFMP Summit | Family Feature

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    The EFMP Central Cell hosted the 2023 EFMP Summit, 24-28 April 2023, in San Antonio, TX. This is the first time since 2019 where EFMP families are included into the curriculum to shape the future of the program. Senior leaders and stakeholders from across the EFMP portfolio joined for this 4-day program event. This video documents the impact the EFMP Summit had on families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890617
    VIRIN: 230428-O-XX948-4735
    PIN: 230428
    Filename: DOD_109770211
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    TAGS

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Air Force
    Air Force Personnel Center
    EFMP
    AFPC
    Space Force

