The EFMP Central Cell hosted the 2023 EFMP Summit, 24-28 April 2023, in San Antonio, TX. This is the first time since 2019 where EFMP families are included into the curriculum to shape the future of the program. Senior leaders and stakeholders from across the EFMP portfolio joined for this 4-day program event. This video documents the impact the EFMP Summit had on families.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890617
|VIRIN:
|230428-O-XX948-4735
|PIN:
|230428
|Filename:
|DOD_109770211
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 EFMP Summit | Family Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT