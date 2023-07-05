2023 EFMP Summit | Family Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The EFMP Central Cell hosted the 2023 EFMP Summit, 24-28 April 2023, in San Antonio, TX. This is the first time since 2019 where EFMP families are included into the curriculum to shape the future of the program. Senior leaders and stakeholders from across the EFMP portfolio joined for this 4-day program event. This video documents the impact the EFMP Summit had on families.