Wings of Swing, a jazz ensemble within the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band, recently embarked on a musical journey across Africa from June 25 to July 7, 2023; performing in countries like Botswana, Kenya, and South Africa, collaborating with local musicians to showcase the power of music as a bridge between nations.
Featuring interviews with SSgt Chloe Holmes, Operations Representative and trumpet player, and TSgt Meghan Yankowskas, clarinet player and vocalist; and photographs from TSgt Kenneth Miller, United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 07:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890602
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-DJ785-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109770000
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|GABORONE, BW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wings of Swing Connect with Africa, by SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT