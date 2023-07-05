Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Swing Connect with Africa

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    07.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Wings of Swing, a jazz ensemble within the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band, recently embarked on a musical journey across Africa from June 25 to July 7, 2023; performing in countries like Botswana, Kenya, and South Africa, collaborating with local musicians to showcase the power of music as a bridge between nations.

    Featuring interviews with SSgt Chloe Holmes, Operations Representative and trumpet player, and TSgt Meghan Yankowskas, clarinet player and vocalist; and photographs from TSgt Kenneth Miller, United States Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 07:57
    Video ID: 890602
    VIRIN: 230718-A-DJ785-1004
    Filename: DOD_109770000
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GABORONE, BW 

