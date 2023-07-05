Wings of Swing Connect with Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890602" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wings of Swing, a jazz ensemble within the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) Band, recently embarked on a musical journey across Africa from June 25 to July 7, 2023; performing in countries like Botswana, Kenya, and South Africa, collaborating with local musicians to showcase the power of music as a bridge between nations.



Featuring interviews with SSgt Chloe Holmes, Operations Representative and trumpet player, and TSgt Meghan Yankowskas, clarinet player and vocalist; and photographs from TSgt Kenneth Miller, United States Air Force.