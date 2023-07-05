Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale supports allies through participation in Bomber Task Force Mission

    GUAM

    07.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890593
    VIRIN: 230708-F-FE180-5204
    Filename: DOD_109769849
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM

