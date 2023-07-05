Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, describes the first day of surge tank draining operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD video by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 22:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890574
|VIRIN:
|230717-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109769603
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle link explains surge tank draining, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT