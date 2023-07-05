Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint U.S. Army led Public Affairs Workshop with Guyana Defense Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. ArmySouth and Missouri Army National Guard Soldiers led a Public Affairs training workshop with the Guyanese Defense Force (GDF) prior to the TRADEWINDS23 exercise in Georgetown, Guyana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890432
    VIRIN: 230716-Z-CL664-1308
    Filename: DOD_109766380
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint U.S. Army led Public Affairs Workshop with Guyana Defense Force, by SGT Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MISSOURI
    Missouri National Guard
    Partnerships
    SOUTHCOM
    TRADEWINDS
    Guyana
    MONG
    ARNG
    EnduringPromise
    TRADEWINDS23
    GuyanaTRADEWINDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT