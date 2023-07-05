Joint U.S. Army led Public Affairs Workshop with Guyana Defense Force

U.S. ArmySouth and Missouri Army National Guard Soldiers led a Public Affairs training workshop with the Guyanese Defense Force (GDF) prior to the TRADEWINDS23 exercise in Georgetown, Guyana.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890432
|VIRIN:
|230716-Z-CL664-1308
|Filename:
|DOD_109766380
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
